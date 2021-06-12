Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target Cut to $254.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $272.00 to $254.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $369.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $299.63.

Coupa Software stock opened at $234.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of -90.10 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $247.06. Coupa Software has a 12-month low of $215.00 and a 12-month high of $377.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 22.19%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $12,714,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,808,857.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.98, for a total transaction of $778,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 176,520 shares of company stock worth $43,984,671. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 75.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,881,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,260,162,000 after buying an additional 3,810,279 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the first quarter valued at about $456,732,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $423,560,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,140,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,243,000.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

