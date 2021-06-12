Barclays Begins Coverage on Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CAMT. B. Riley boosted their target price on Camtek from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camtek from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Camtek from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.50.

NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $38.81 on Wednesday. Camtek has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $40.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.07 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.20.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.97 million. Camtek had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Camtek will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 841,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,430,000 after purchasing an additional 351,541 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Camtek by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,580,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,528,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Camtek by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 641,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,179,000 after purchasing an additional 235,250 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Camtek by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 257,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after purchasing an additional 166,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Camtek in the first quarter worth about $4,343,000. 28.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

