Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Gap Up to $13.56

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.56, but opened at $13.93. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $13.56, with a volume of 7,474 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on QRTEA shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Qurate Retail in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Qurate Retail presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.03.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qurate Retail news, Director John C. Malone sold 356,131 shares of Qurate Retail stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $4,871,872.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,444,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,798,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of Qurate Retail stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $1,325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,562,929 shares in the company, valued at $33,958,809.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 732,892 shares of company stock worth $9,914,451. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Qurate Retail in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 86.6% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qurate Retail Company Profile (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

