Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Shares Gap Up to $15.32

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.32, but opened at $15.78. Community Health Systems shares last traded at $16.73, with a volume of 10,613 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.10 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Community Health Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.94.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $465,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,907.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John A. Fry sold 31,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $489,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Community Health Systems by 418.0% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 330,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 267,013 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Community Health Systems by 12.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Community Health Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Community Health Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

