NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Shares Gap Down to $4.37

Shares of NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.37, but opened at $4.15. NextDecade shares last traded at $4.22, with a volume of 13,137 shares.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEXT. Credit Suisse Group raised NextDecade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised NextDecade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised NextDecade from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised NextDecade from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.44.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextDecade Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of NextDecade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextDecade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 326.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 22,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

About NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT)

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development activities related to the liquefaction and sale of LNG. It focusses on the development activities of Rio Grande LNG terminal facility located in the Port of Brownsville, southern Texas. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

