Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Gap Up to $9.82

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.82, but opened at $10.22. Canaan shares last traded at $10.25, with a volume of 23,514 shares.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.29 and a beta of 4.24.
Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.86 million during the quarter.
About Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN)
Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.
Featured Story: How does a margin account work?
Receive News & Ratings for Canaan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.