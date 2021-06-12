Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Gap Up to $9.82

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.82, but opened at $10.22. Canaan shares last traded at $10.25, with a volume of 23,514 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.29 and a beta of 4.24.

Get Canaan alerts:

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.86 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Canaan in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Canaan in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canaan in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Canaan in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Canaan in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 14.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Canaan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.