Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.10

Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$15.10 and last traded at C$14.90, with a volume of 14165 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.77.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Skeena Resources to C$22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Skeena Resources alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.01. The company has a market cap of C$967.32 million and a PE ratio of -33.91.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07) by C($0.14). Research analysts predict that Skeena Resources Limited will post -0.020109 EPS for the current year.

About Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE)

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and eight mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 4,546 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine covering an area of approximately 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.