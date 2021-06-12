Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a growth of 5,400.0% from the May 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Flanigan’s Enterprises stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.20% of Flanigan’s Enterprises as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Flanigan's Enterprises alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:BDL opened at $34.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.94. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $47.85. The stock has a market cap of $64.17 million, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.89.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.36 million during the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 6.79%.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Company Profile

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. It operates through Package Stores and Restaurants segments. The company operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food service.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.