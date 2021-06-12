Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR) Short Interest Update

Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 90,000 shares, a growth of 17,900.0% from the May 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of ANDR stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06. Andrea Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10.

About Andrea Electronics

Andrea Electronics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures digital microphone products and noise reduction software that facilitate natural language and human/machine interfaces for the computer and business enterprise markets in the United States and internationally. It develops digital signal processing (DSP) products and technologies for the voice, speech and natural language interface markets.

