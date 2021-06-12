Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR) Short Interest Update

Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 90,000 shares, a growth of 17,900.0% from the May 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Shares of ANDR stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06. Andrea Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10.
About Andrea Electronics
