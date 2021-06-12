Short Interest in Gryphon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GYPHQ) Rises By 7,725.0%

Gryphon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GYPHQ) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, an increase of 7,725.0% from the May 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Gryphon Gold stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Gryphon Gold has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01.

Gryphon Gold Company Profile

Gryphon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties primarily in Nevada, the United States. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Borealis Mining Company, principally holds interest in the Borealis gold project that comprises 751 unpatented mining claims with an area of approximately 15,020 acres and 1 unpatented millsite claim with an area of approximately 5 acres located in the Walker Lane gold belt of western Nevada.

