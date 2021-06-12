Short Interest in Gryphon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GYPHQ) Rises By 7,725.0%

Gryphon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GYPHQ) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, an increase of 7,725.0% from the May 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Gryphon Gold stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Gryphon Gold has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01.
Gryphon Gold Company Profile
