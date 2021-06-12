Barclays Raises Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Price Target to $70.00

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Builders FirstSource has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.47.

BLDR opened at $43.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 2.43. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $19.03 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.02.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 43.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,926,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,205,000 after buying an additional 7,882,845 shares in the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth approximately $394,682,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 72.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,539,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,242,000 after buying an additional 2,755,390 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,097,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,832,000 after buying an additional 627,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.5% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,544,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,084,000 after purchasing an additional 81,461 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

