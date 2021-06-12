Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ASO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.38.
NASDAQ ASO opened at $41.71 on Wednesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $41.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.77.
In related news, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 7,794,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $221,991,347.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $405,576,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,163,741 shares of company stock worth $634,733,291. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.
