Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ASO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.38.

NASDAQ ASO opened at $41.71 on Wednesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $41.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.77.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 7,794,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $221,991,347.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $405,576,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,163,741 shares of company stock worth $634,733,291. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

