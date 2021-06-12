Apple’s (AAPL) Neutral Rating Reiterated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $130.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AAPL. New Street Research downgraded Apple from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $148.91.

Shares of AAPL opened at $127.35 on Tuesday. Apple has a 1 year low of $83.14 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.75.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Apple will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

