Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amyris INC is an integrated renewable products company applying industrial synthetic biology to genetically modify microorganisms to serve as living factories. Amyris designs these microorganisms to produce defined molecules for use as renewable chemicals and transportation fuels. The Company is engaged in the development of farmesene- a molecule, which serves as the base chemical building block for a wide range of renewable products to replace existing products that are derived from petroleum, plant or animal sources and that may be of lower quality or higher price. Amyris INC is headquartered in Emeryville, CA. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Amyris from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. HSBC assumed coverage on Amyris in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Amyris from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amyris presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.23.

AMRS opened at $15.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.10. Amyris has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $23.42.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $176.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.36 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 507.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amyris will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank Kung sold 4,678,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $69,988,310.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,266 shares in the company, valued at $33,899.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 44.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMRS. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Amyris by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 71,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 15,529 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amyris by 1,775.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amyris by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Amyris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Amyris by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 84,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.08% of the company’s stock.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty markets through its consumer brands and as a supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients in Europe, the United States, Asia, Brazil, and internationally. It manufactures and sells products for the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets.

