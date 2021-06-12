Zacks: Brokerages Expect Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) to Announce $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) will report earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.24. Grocery Outlet reported earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Grocery Outlet.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $752.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.15 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS.

GO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.08.

In related news, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 21,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $814,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 155,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,893,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $856,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,339.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 250,430 shares of company stock valued at $9,606,250. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 9.5% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,633,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,372,000 after acquiring an additional 839,071 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,875,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,354,000 after acquiring an additional 675,706 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,419,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,701,000 after acquiring an additional 362,726 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 61.8% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,204,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 11.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,621,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,589,000 after acquiring an additional 378,038 shares in the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GO opened at $34.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of -0.35. Grocery Outlet has a one year low of $32.07 and a one year high of $48.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

