NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Sets New 1-Year High at $84.00

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $84.00 and last traded at $83.52, with a volume of 6338 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.01.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NTAP shares. William Blair raised shares of NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital increased their target price on NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. OTR Global upgraded NetApp from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush increased their target price on NetApp from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.37.

The company has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.18%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 567,414 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,586,000 after purchasing an additional 30,263 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 84,871 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 380,415 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,199,000 after buying an additional 180,062 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,577 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 7,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

