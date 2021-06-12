CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $25.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. CVB’s principal business is to serve as a holding company for the Bank, Community, Ventures, and for other banking or banking related subsidiaries which the Company may establish or acquire. Through its network of banking offices, the Bank emphasizes personalized service combined with offering a full range of banking and trust services to businesses, professionals and individuals located in the service areas of its offices. “

Get CVB Financial alerts:

NASDAQ CVBF opened at $22.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CVB Financial has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $25.00.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $117.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.87 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 42.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVB Financial will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CVB Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,053,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,984,000 after purchasing an additional 239,899 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in CVB Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,950,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,259,000 after acquiring an additional 101,318 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in CVB Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,272,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,812,000 after acquiring an additional 46,654 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in CVB Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,621,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,906,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in CVB Financial by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,415,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,106,000 after acquiring an additional 156,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CVB Financial (CVBF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.