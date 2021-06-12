Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Financial Inc. operates as an investment holding company. It offers consumer and commercial products which includes online and mobile banking, lending facilities, title, investment and wealth management services. Columbia Financial Inc.is headquartered in New Jersey, Unites States. “

Get Columbia Financial alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Financial from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

CLBK stock opened at $16.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.37. Columbia Financial has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $18.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $65.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.20 million. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 7.52%. As a group, analysts predict that Columbia Financial will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Columbia Financial by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Columbia Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $668,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Columbia Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 1,035.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. 18.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbia Financial (CLBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.