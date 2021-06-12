CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

CMC Markets (LON:CMCX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CMC Markets from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CMC Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 369.20 ($4.82).

Shares of LON CMCX opened at GBX 487.50 ($6.37) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 490.48. The company has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.32. CMC Markets has a 52-week low of GBX 227.56 ($2.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,414 ($18.47). The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47.

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

