Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) Downgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet lowered shares of Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of ENIA stock opened at $6.74 on Tuesday. Enel Américas has a fifty-two week low of $6.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). Enel Américas had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 8.00%.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.1583 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Enel Américas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Enel Américas by 221.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Enel Américas during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Enel Américas by 287.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Enel Américas during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Enel Américas during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Enel Américas Company Profile

Enel AmÃ©ricas SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. As of December 31, 2020, it had 11,269 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 25.6 million distribution customers.

