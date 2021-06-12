Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $3.70 Per Share

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Biogen in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 7th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $3.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.66. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2024 earnings at $28.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $31.74 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BIIB. William Blair raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Biogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $415.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $343.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.34.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $396.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $285.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.14 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Biogen by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 4,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,251,000 after acquiring an additional 13,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 103,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,462,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

