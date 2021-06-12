Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Thor Industries, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Thor Industries in a report released on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $3.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.95. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Thor Industries’ Q1 2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

THO has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist boosted their target price on Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.14.

Shares of THO stock opened at $114.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 2.37. Thor Industries has a 52-week low of $78.64 and a 52-week high of $152.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

In other Thor Industries news, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $284,439.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,534,219.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 436.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 203.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

