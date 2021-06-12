Scotiabank Lowers Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target to C$62.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DOL. TD Securities lowered their price target on Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Dollarama from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$62.00 price target on shares of Dollarama in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$68.00 price target on shares of Dollarama in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Dollarama from C$61.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$61.33.

Shares of TSE DOL opened at C$55.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,033.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$55.17. Dollarama has a fifty-two week low of C$44.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$58.53.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.56. The business had revenue of C$1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.10 billion. On average, analysts expect that Dollarama will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Dollarama news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 68,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.06, for a total transaction of C$3,922,828.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,131,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$64,544,371.78. Also, Director Gregory David sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.74, for a total value of C$668,872.80. Insiders have sold 93,854 shares of company stock valued at $5,341,419 over the last quarter.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

