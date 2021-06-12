F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($2.18) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley analyst J. Walsh forecasts that the company will earn ($2.18) per share for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised F-star Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. William Blair initiated coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Laidlaw initiated coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Shares of NASDAQ FSTX opened at $7.19 on Thursday. F-star Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $15.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.39. The stock has a market cap of $139.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.82.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.08.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSTX. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,994 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. 20.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F-star Therapeutics Company Profile

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines are used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company's principal product candidate is FS118, is currently being evaluated in a proof-of-concept Phase 2 trial in PD-1/PD-L1 acquired resistance head and neck cancer patients.

