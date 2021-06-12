Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target to $237.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $260.00 to $237.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.63% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.63.
NYSE UPS opened at $203.20 on Thursday. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $99.59 and a 52-week high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $176.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.10.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.06% of the company’s stock.
About United Parcel Service
United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.
