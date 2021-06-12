Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target to $237.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $260.00 to $237.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.63% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.63.

NYSE UPS opened at $203.20 on Thursday. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $99.59 and a 52-week high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $176.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

