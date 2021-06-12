Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK)

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.94% from the company’s previous close.

NYSE:BARK opened at $11.87 on Thursday. Bark & Co has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $19.54.

About Bark & Co

Bark & Co engages in the production of natural treats and toys for dogs. It also operates a store that sells toys and treats; provides a BarkPost, a media outlet for all things dog; and offers BarkLive, which hosts events, such as dog-jogs, yappy hours in biergartens, and more for dogs and their parents.

