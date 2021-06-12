SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SSP Group (LON:SSPG) in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SSPG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 348 ($4.55) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of SSP Group from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of SSP Group from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 348.29 ($4.55).

Shares of SSP Group stock opened at GBX 305.30 ($3.99) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,104.31, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.38. SSP Group has a one year low of GBX 170.30 ($2.22) and a one year high of GBX 399.70 ($5.22). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 315.93.

In other news, insider Judy Vezmar purchased 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 184 ($2.40) per share, with a total value of £6,421.60 ($8,389.86). Also, insider Carolyn Bradley purchased 3,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 326 ($4.26) per share, for a total transaction of £9,939.74 ($12,986.33).

About SSP Group

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

