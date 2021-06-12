Shore Capital Lowers discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) to Hold

Shore Capital lowered shares of discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of discoverIE Group from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 930 ($12.15) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday.

discoverIE Group stock opened at GBX 877 ($11.46) on Wednesday. discoverIE Group has a 12-month low of GBX 460 ($6.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 900 ($11.76). The firm has a market cap of £784.53 million and a PE ratio of 65.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 773.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. This is a positive change from discoverIE Group’s previous dividend of $3.15. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. discoverIE Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.22%.

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Design & Manufacturing, and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

