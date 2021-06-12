National Bank Financial Weighs in on Barrick Gold Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Barrick Gold in a report released on Monday, June 7th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.29. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.79 billion.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ABX. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$32.50 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Barrick Gold to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, CSFB set a C$28.00 price objective on Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.55.

ABX opened at C$28.24 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$28.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$50.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.89. Barrick Gold has a one year low of C$23.63 and a one year high of C$41.09.

In related news, Senior Officer Catherine Philippa Raw sold 39,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.89, for a total transaction of C$1,138,497.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,102 shares in the company, valued at C$3,787,536.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.74%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

