FY2022 EPS Estimates for Chewy, Inc. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chewy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chewy’s FY2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Get Chewy alerts:

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CHWY. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chewy from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chewy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.56.

Chewy stock opened at $74.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.81. The stock has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -324.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.08. Chewy has a 1 year low of $44.31 and a 1 year high of $120.00.

In other news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $501,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $993,714.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,750,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Chewy by 8.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the first quarter worth about $561,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 3,703.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 268,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,734,000 after buying an additional 261,320 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the first quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the first quarter worth about $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.