FY2021 EPS Estimates for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Raised by Analyst

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) – Raymond James increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.17. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SAND. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Friday, April 30th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sandstorm Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.49.

NYSE:SAND opened at $8.92 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.47 and a beta of 1.09. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of $5.96 and a 52 week high of $10.63.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.80 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAND. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Sandstorm Gold by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,282,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,768,000 after buying an additional 1,713,075 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sandstorm Gold by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,821,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,402,000 after buying an additional 1,502,435 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter worth about $8,000,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Sandstorm Gold by 22.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,494,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,557,000 after buying an additional 813,840 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $5,633,000. 38.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

