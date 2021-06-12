adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €340.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been given a €340.00 ($400.00) target price by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.29% from the stock’s previous close.

ADS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group set a €361.00 ($424.71) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) target price on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €317.00 ($372.94) target price on adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €302.06 ($355.37).

adidas stock opened at €294.90 ($346.94) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €282.35. adidas has a 12 month low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 12 month high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

