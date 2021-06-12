Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 9,984 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,854% compared to the average volume of 338 call options.

A number of research analysts have commented on PSA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Public Storage from $231.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.14.

Get Public Storage alerts:

NYSE PSA opened at $295.81 on Friday. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $183.22 and a twelve month high of $296.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $51.76 billion, a PE ratio of 44.15, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.98.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 43.22%. The business had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.40%.

In other Public Storage news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total value of $1,172,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Public Storage by 2.0% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 56,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Hazelview Securities Inc. bought a new position in Public Storage during the first quarter valued at about $23,508,000. Interval Partners LP bought a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,093,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 14.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Public Storage by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,062,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,336,000 after acquiring an additional 54,561 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.