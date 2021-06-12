Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,040 ($26.65) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 2,145 ($28.02) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,865.80 ($24.38).

Shares of LON ICP opened at GBX 2,289 ($29.91) on Tuesday. Intermediate Capital Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,128 ($14.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,319 ($30.30). The stock has a market cap of £6.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.62, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.57.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a GBX 39 ($0.51) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Intermediate Capital Group’s previous dividend of $17.00. Intermediate Capital Group’s payout ratio is 0.32%.

In other news, insider Antje Hensel-Roth sold 6,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,280 ($29.79), for a total transaction of £154,036.80 ($201,250.07). Also, insider Davies of Abersoch acquired 1,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,884 ($24.61) per share, with a total value of £37,623.48 ($49,155.32).

About Intermediate Capital Group

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

