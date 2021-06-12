Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Upgraded at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on KKPNY. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Koninklijke KPN alerts:

Shares of Koninklijke KPN stock opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.39. Koninklijke KPN has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $3.57.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. The company operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke KPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke KPN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.