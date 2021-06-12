JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OXINF has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oxford Instruments has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of OXINF stock opened at $29.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.66. Oxford Instruments has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $29.95.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

