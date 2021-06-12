Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) PT Raised to $13.00

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on VRA. TheStreet raised Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

NASDAQ:VRA opened at $12.72 on Thursday. Vera Bradley has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.26. The firm has a market cap of $427.58 million, a P/E ratio of 50.88 and a beta of 1.84.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Vera Bradley’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Vera Bradley will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vera Bradley news, major shareholder Robert J. Hall sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $1,093,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 25,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $272,245.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,421,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,128,069.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 797,841 shares of company stock valued at $8,641,337. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,724,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after purchasing an additional 700,274 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vera Bradley by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 43,679 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 26,381 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 287.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,773 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 36,913 shares in the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.