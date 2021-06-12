Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Rightmove from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS RTMVY opened at $18.14 on Wednesday. Rightmove has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $18.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.1241 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

About Rightmove

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

