Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for HealthEquity, Inc. Raised by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:HQY)

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of HealthEquity in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Draper now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.23.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HQY. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Monday, May 24th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. HealthEquity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.55.

Shares of HQY stock opened at $78.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.33. HealthEquity has a 1-year low of $45.82 and a 1-year high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 654.25, a P/E/G ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $184.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.07 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 0.60%.

In related news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total transaction of $421,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,417,526.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,315,080. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HQY. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 20.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. 98.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

