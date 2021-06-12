SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Research Coverage Started at Cheuvreux

Cheuvreux assumed coverage on shares of SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

SEGXF has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Peel Hunt raised SEGRO to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEGXF opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. SEGRO has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $15.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.97.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

