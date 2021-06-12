Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Semler Scientific, Inc. is a medical risk-assessment company. The Company engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing patented products that identify the risk profile of medical patients to allow healthcare providers to capture full reimbursement potential for their services. Its products include FloChec (R) which is used in the office setting to allow healthcare providers to measure arterial blood flow in the extremities and is a useful tool for internists and primary care physicians. Semler Scientific, Inc. is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. “

Get Semler Scientific alerts:

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Semler Scientific from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

OTCMKTS:SMLR opened at $107.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.31. Semler Scientific has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $118.97. The company has a market cap of $725.95 million, a P/E ratio of 53.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 38.27% and a return on equity of 62.27%. The company had revenue of $13.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.95 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Semler Scientific will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Semler Scientific news, major shareholder H.C. Chang & Diana Sho William sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $116,972.52. Also, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $138,800.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,063 shares of company stock worth $662,010. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Semler Scientific (SMLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Semler Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semler Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.