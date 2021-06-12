Royal Bank of Canada Raises Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Price Target to C$26.00

Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Transcontinental from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.83.

TCLAF stock opened at $21.21 on Wednesday. Transcontinental has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $21.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.97.

Transcontinental Inc engages in the flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through Packaging, Printing, and Media sectors. The Packaging sector engages in the extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting packaging solutions; and manufacturing and recycling flexible plastic, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

