Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Coverage Initiated at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

TPZEF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.50.

Get Topaz Energy alerts:

OTCMKTS:TPZEF opened at $13.88 on Wednesday. Topaz Energy has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $13.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.96.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the segments, Royalty Assets and Infrastructure Assets. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 3.0 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in natural gas processing activities.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.