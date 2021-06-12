B. Riley Comments on Chico’s FAS, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CHS)

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) – Analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Chico’s FAS in a report issued on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.09). B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $5.25 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Chico’s FAS’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CHS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of CHS opened at $5.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.92. Chico’s FAS has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $6.48. The firm has a market cap of $704.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 66.99% and a negative net margin of 27.20%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 18,745.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,045,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,958 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 7.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,770,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,730 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS in the first quarter worth about $4,426,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,485,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Chico’s FAS by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,953,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,056,000 after buying an additional 824,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

