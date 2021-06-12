Analyzing SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) and ENI (NYSE:E)

ENI (NYSE:E) and SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ENI and SandRidge Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ENI 2 6 6 0 2.29 SandRidge Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ENI and SandRidge Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ENI $51.34 billion 0.91 -$9.86 billion ($0.48) -53.31 SandRidge Energy $114.98 million 2.02 -$277.35 million N/A N/A

SandRidge Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ENI.

Profitability

This table compares ENI and SandRidge Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENI -9.83% -1.27% -0.43% SandRidge Energy -212.10% 11.89% 6.08%

Volatility and Risk

ENI has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SandRidge Energy has a beta of 3.34, meaning that its share price is 234% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.6% of SandRidge Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of SandRidge Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SandRidge Energy beats ENI on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration and field development and production, as well as in liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations, in 42 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates. As of December 31, 2020, this segment owned total proved reserves of 6,905 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The Global Gas & LNG Portfolio segment engages in the wholesale of supplies and sells natural gas via pipeline and transport of LNG. The Refining & Marketing and Chemicals segment manufacturers, supplies, and distributes oil and chemical products. This segment produces various chemicals, including olefins and aromatics, basic and intermediate products, polystyrenes, elastomers, and polyethylene in Italy and Western Europe The Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables segment engages in the retail marketing of gas, power, and related activities, as well as in the production and wholesale marketing of power produced by thermoelectric plants. The Corporate and Other activities segment offers environmental clean-up and remediation services. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

About SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2020, it holds interest in approximately 380,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total proved developed reserves of 33.4 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On May 16, 2016, SandRidge Energy, Inc. and its direct and indirect subsidiaries filed voluntary petitions for reorganization under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

