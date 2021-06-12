Baader Bank Reiterates “€148.00” Price Target for Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH)

Baader Bank set a €148.00 ($174.12) price target on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €123.00 ($144.71) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Independent Research set a €133.00 ($156.47) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays set a €131.00 ($154.12) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Wacker Chemie presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €135.55 ($159.47).

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

WCH stock opened at €142.20 ($167.29) on Wednesday. Wacker Chemie has a twelve month low of €56.72 ($66.73) and a twelve month high of €142.00 ($167.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.08, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €130.21.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.