Grenke (ETR:GLJ) Given a €50.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Grenke (ETR:GLJ) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Grenke and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €54.50 ($64.12).

Shares of GLJ opened at €37.92 ($44.61) on Wednesday. Grenke has a 52-week low of €23.92 ($28.14) and a 52-week high of €78.25 ($92.06). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €34.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 480.01, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61.

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral devices, software, telecommunication and copier equipment, and medical devices, as well as other IT products.

