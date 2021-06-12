Barclays Reiterates “€16.70” Price Target for Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G)

Barclays set a €16.70 ($19.65) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group set a €15.80 ($18.59) price target on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €20.90 ($24.59) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.50 ($19.41) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €16.99 ($19.99).

Get Assicurazioni Generali alerts:

Assicurazioni Generali has a 52-week low of €13.65 ($16.06) and a 52-week high of €16.48 ($19.39).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.