Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $927.50

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 927.50 ($12.12) and last traded at GBX 910.96 ($11.90), with a volume of 7834 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 920.50 ($12.03).

WKP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 915 ($11.95) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 915 ($11.95) to GBX 980 ($12.80) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 830 ($10.84).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 855.91.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a GBX 17.75 ($0.23) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Workspace Group’s payout ratio is -32.23%.

About Workspace Group (LON:WKP)

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

