Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Hits New 12-Month High at $6.63

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$6.63 and last traded at C$6.54, with a volume of 183982 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.45.

PEY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$3.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a report on Friday, May 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peyto Exploration & Development currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.60.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.12, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.57. The company has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$175.33 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.00, for a total transaction of C$180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,760 shares in the company, valued at C$724,560. Also, Senior Officer Todd Burdick sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.19, for a total transaction of C$51,618.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$184,795.23.

About Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.